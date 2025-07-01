Tennis

Third seed Pegula suffers shock Wimbledon exit

Jessica Pegula of the US returns the ball to Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy during their women's first round singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
Jessica Pegula of the US returns the ball to Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy during their women's first round singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(Photo | AP)
American third seed Jessica Pegula suffered a shock straight-sets defeat in her Wimbledon opener against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Tuesday.

Pegula was demolished 6-2, 6-3 by the world number 116 in just 58 minutes on Court Two.

It was a bitter blow for 2024 US Open finalist Pegula, who has never been past the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

The 31-year-old played with heavy strapping on her right knee and never looked comfortable in a lacklustre performance.

Since losing last year's US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka, world number three Pegula has been eliminated before the quarter-finals in all three of her Grand Slam appearances.

It was only Cocciaretto's second win against a top-10 player.

The 24-year-old has never been past the third round at Wimbledon and her best Grand Slam performance was a run to the last 16 at last year's French Open.

