Third seed Pegula suffers shock Wimbledon exit

American third seed Jessica Pegula suffered a shock straight-sets defeat in her Wimbledon opener against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Tuesday.

Pegula was demolished 6-2, 6-3 by the world number 116 in just 58 minutes on Court Two.

It was a bitter blow for 2024 US Open finalist Pegula, who has never been past the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

The 31-year-old played with heavy strapping on her right knee and never looked comfortable in a lacklustre performance.

Since losing last year's US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka, world number three Pegula has been eliminated before the quarter-finals in all three of her Grand Slam appearances.

It was only Cocciaretto's second win against a top-10 player.

The 24-year-old has never been past the third round at Wimbledon and her best Grand Slam performance was a run to the last 16 at last year's French Open.