Raducanu shows glimpses of best form in beating former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova

LONDON: Emma Raducanu played some of her most clinical tennis since her U.S. Open title run to sweep aside 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the third round.

In front of a raucous Centre Court crowd, Raducanu surprised even herself sometimes in outdueling the Czech player in a match between Grand Slam winners who were both unseeded.

“That was one of the best matches I’ve played in a long time,” said Raducanu, the 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows. “I turned one point around that I think is probably the best point I’ve ever played, so that was pretty crazy. I think the crowd were loving it.”

She may have to up her level even further in the next match, though. In a tournament where four of the five top women’s seeds have already been eliminated, the British home favorite will be up against the only one remaining — No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

“Yeah, I guess there’s no pressure at all on me the next round,” Raducanu said in an on-court interview, laughing.

There’s always pressure on Raducanu playing at Wimbledon, especially after she became the first British woman since 1977 to capture a Grand Slam title when she won the U.S. Open as a qualifier.