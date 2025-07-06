Sabalenka storms into Wimbledon quarters as Alcaraz braces for Rublev test

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka overcame a battling Elise Mertens to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz geared up for a tricky test against volatile Russian Andrey Rublev.
World number one Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in four rounds at the All England Club as every other top six seed has fallen, but was given a tough workout by Belgian world number 23 Mertens.
The Belarusian came through 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) against her former doubles partner under the closed roof on Centre Court to set up a clash against Germany's Laura Siegemund.
The three-time Grand Slam champion is making up for lost time after missing last year's Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. She was excluded in 2022 as part of a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.
"With your support guys I think everything is possible," said Sabalenka, who has never been beyond the semi-finals at the All England Club. "I don't know. It's such a beautiful tournament.
"I always dreamed of winning it. Every time I'm here I'm trying to give my best and really hope for the best."
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also progressed at the expense of Britain's Sonay Kartal, but had to mentally reset after a bizarre electronic line-calling failure.
At 4-4 in the first set, Pavlyuchenkova held game point when a Kartal backhand landed clearly over the baseline but no call came and the umpire ordered the point be replayed.
Kartal went on to break for a 5-4 lead.
Pavlyuchenkova angrily made her case to the umpire, saying: "They stole the game from me, they stole it". But she broke back and won the tie-break, which proved a launchpad for a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 victory.
The technology glitch in the fourth-round match follows concerns raised by other players.
The All England Club released a brief statement on the incident.
"Due to operator error the system was deactivated on the point in question," said an spokesman. "The chair umpire followed the established process."
Alcaraz seeks top gear
Defending men's champion Alcaraz, 22, has not hit top gear at this year's championships, dropping three sets in his three matches.
In contrast, his two main rivals -- top seed Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic -- have glided through the draw to reach the fourth round.
But Rublev, who has never been beyond the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam, knows he will have to be at the top of his game to stand a chance against the world number two, who has won 32 of his 35 grass-court matches.
"You cannot show any weaknesses," said Rublev on the challenge of facing Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in last month's French Open final.
Rublev, the 14th seed, has already enjoyed a much happier time at Wimbledon than 12 months ago when he repeatedly smashed his racquet over his own leg during a shock first-round exit.
He has credited the influence of two-time Grand Slam champion Marat Safin, himself a notorious hothead in his prime, for bringing some calm to his game.
"There are two options," he said. "Try to go deeper. Or, if I lose, to lose it in a mature, adult way.
"That would be success as well, to lose it in the right way."
Russia's Karen Khachanov was the first winner of the day, brushing aside Polish player Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Two.
He will face US fifth seed Taylor Fritz, who was only on court for 41 minutes before Australia's Jordan Thompson retired injured, trailing 6-1, 3-0.
America's Fritz faced gruelling five-set battles in his opening two matches but it was a different story in his fourth-round encounter on Court One.
The Eastbourne champion broke Thompson twice to seal the first set in just 21 minutes and led 3-0 in the second set when the Australian decided he could not go on, due to an apparent thigh injury.