Sabalenka storms into Wimbledon quarters as Alcaraz braces for Rublev test

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka overcame a battling Elise Mertens to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz geared up for a tricky test against volatile Russian Andrey Rublev.

World number one Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in four rounds at the All England Club as every other top six seed has fallen, but was given a tough workout by Belgian world number 23 Mertens.

The Belarusian came through 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) against her former doubles partner under the closed roof on Centre Court to set up a clash against Germany's Laura Siegemund.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is making up for lost time after missing last year's Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. She was excluded in 2022 as part of a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"With your support guys I think everything is possible," said Sabalenka, who has never been beyond the semi-finals at the All England Club. "I don't know. It's such a beautiful tournament.

"I always dreamed of winning it. Every time I'm here I'm trying to give my best and really hope for the best."