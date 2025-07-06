Wimbledon's underdogs enjoy their week in the sun

As a series of big names melted under the Wimbledon heatwave, a number of surprise names are looking to make an impact on the second week at the All England club.
AFP Sports looks at those who have grabbed their chance to shine.
Clara Tauson
The world number 22 had never won a match at Wimbledon in three previous attempts prior to this year but shocked a former champion in Elena Rybakina on Saturday.
"I never expected it. I've never had very good results on grass," said the Dane, who next faces five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.
Tauson has enjoyed a breakthrough year on hard courts, winning in Auckland in January before beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka on the way to making the final of the WTA 1000 in Dubai a month later.
The niece of former pro Michael Tauson, her big serve is ideally suited to grass court conditions.
Her 223 aces this year before Wimbledon was the second highest on the Tour behind only Rybakina.
A graduate of the Justine Henin Academy in Belgium, her boyfriend Kasper Elsvad is now her coach.
"We're both really perfectionist. It's hard to achieve in tennis, but we're working towards it," added Tauson.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
The Spaniard has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time but does have previous for shining at Wimbledon.
The then world number 83 beat defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round last year to register her first Grand Slam win.
Now 62 in the rankings, the 22-year-old has seen off Ella Seidel, Sofia Kenin and Dayana Yastremska to set up a fourth round meeting with Liudmila Samsonova.
Marin Cilic
A former finalist, Cilic has rolled back the years in his first appearance at the All England Club since 2021 after multiple knee surgeries.
The 2014 US Open champion had fallen outside the world's top 1,000 but is on the comeback trail and back inside the top 100.
Cilic broke British hearts with a shock defeat of world number four Jack Draper in the second round and followed that up with victory over Jaume Munar to reach the last 16.
"My emotions are just incredible. Where I was two years ago, I can't even describe. It has been a long journey but I never lost any faith," Cilic said.
"It was a long and testing period, plus a huge challenge for me in this part of my career to come back and play at this level."
Flavio Cobolli
The 23-year-old Italian is yet to drop a set in three matches, including a destruction of Miami Open champion and rising star Jakub Mensik.
"I think I played one of the best matches ever of my life. I think almost perfect," said the delighted world number 24.
Cobolli has surprised himself with his quick adjustment to a surface he claimed to have "hated" in the past.
"Three years ago, as a junior, I really hated playing on grass," added.
Coached by his father, Stefano Cobolli, Flavio already has two titles to his name this year in Hamburg and Bucharest on the clay.
Alongside world number one Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, he has made history this week as three Italians have reached the last 16 of the men's draw for the first time.