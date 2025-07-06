Wimbledon's underdogs enjoy their week in the sun

Clara Tauson

The world number 22 had never won a match at Wimbledon in three previous attempts prior to this year but shocked a former champion in Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

"I never expected it. I've never had very good results on grass," said the Dane, who next faces five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Tauson has enjoyed a breakthrough year on hard courts, winning in Auckland in January before beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka on the way to making the final of the WTA 1000 in Dubai a month later.

The niece of former pro Michael Tauson, her big serve is ideally suited to grass court conditions.

Her 223 aces this year before Wimbledon was the second highest on the Tour behind only Rybakina.

A graduate of the Justine Henin Academy in Belgium, her boyfriend Kasper Elsvad is now her coach.

"We're both really perfectionist. It's hard to achieve in tennis, but we're working towards it," added Tauson.