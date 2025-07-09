The electronic line-calling system malfunctions during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon

LONDON: A malfunction with Wimbledon 's new electronic line-calling system required a point to be replayed during a quarterfinal match between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The latest issue with the system occurred during the opening game of the fourth set on Court No. 1 after Fritz had served at 15-0 and the players exchanged shots. Then came a random "fault" call.

Chair umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell stopped play and a few moments later announced: "Ladies and gentlemen, we will replay the last point due to a malfunction."

The system had tracked Fritz's shot in the rally as if it was a serve, the All England Club said.

"The player's service motion began while the (ball boy/ball girl) was still crossing the net and therefore the system didn't recognize the start of the point. As such the chair umpire instructed the point be replayed," the club said in a statement.

After the "fault" call, a perplexed Fritz turned to the umpire's chair and spread his hands as if asking "what was that?"

Neither player seemed upset and Khachanov won the replayed point, but the fifth-seeded Fritz advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory.