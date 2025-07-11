Djokovic faces Sinner in Wimbledon blockbuster, Alcaraz takes on Fritz

LONDON: Novak Djokovic puts his bid for Grand Slam history on the line at Wimbledon on Friday when he faces world number one Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz meets Taylor Fritz.

As a seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic believes his best chance to win a record 25th Grand Slam title lies on the lawns of southwest London.

Now the 38-year-old Serb faces the defining test of that theory.

Djokovic is looking to reach an 11th Wimbledon final and his 38th Grand Slam showpiece, yet he finds himself in the unusual position of being an All England Club underdog.

Although Djokovic beat Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2023 and in the quarter-finals in 2022, the Italian got his revenge in the 2024 Australian Open and at this year's French Open.

Those semi-final victories helped Sinner build a 5-4 edge in his nine encounters with Djokovic, who has lost the past four meetings.

"Sinner and Alcaraz are the leaders of tennis today. I couldn't ask for a bigger challenge, for sure. I look forward to it," Djokovic said.

Sinner shrugged off fears over an elbow injury to brush aside Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals, while Djokovic hopes to be fully fit after an awkward fall late in his last-eight victory over Flavio Cobolli.