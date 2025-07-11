Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon; will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final

LONDON: Jannik Sinner overwhelmed a not-fully-fit Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday to set up a showdown for the championship against Carlos Alcaraz.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner’s victory at Centre Court put him in his first final at the All England Club.

No. 2 Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) earlier Friday to move within one victory of a third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian, and Alcaraz, a 22-year-old Spaniard, now head into a rematch of their epic final at the French Open four weeks ago.

Alcaraz is 5-0 so far in Grand Slam title matches. Sinner owns three major trophies.

They are far and away the leaders of men's tennis — and are at the height of their games right now.