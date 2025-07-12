Anisimova 'frozen by nerves' in historic Wimbledon final rout

LONDON: Amanda Anisimova said she was "frozen by nerves" as her Wimbledon dream turned into a nightmare as Iga Swiatek romped to a historic 6-0, 6-0 victory in Saturday's final.

Anisimova had enjoyed a fairytale run to her first Grand Slam final just 18 months after returning to the game from a break to help her mental health.

However, she admitted the occasion and the draining nature of a two-week slam played in blistering conditions during a London heatwave had taken its toll in the most one-sided final for 114 years.

"I was a bit frozen there with my nerves. Maybe the last two weeks I got a bit tired or something," said Anisimova who will climb to a career-high seventh in the world thanks to her run at the All England Club.

"It's not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go.

"I think I was a little bit in shock after, as well. But I told myself, 'I'll definitely come out stronger after this'. That's not an easy thing to go through, losing 6-0, 6-0 in a Grand Slam final.

"If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously there's a lot of things I need to do to progress."

Anisimova returned to action in January 2024 and has since fought her way back from well outside the world's top 400.

This season has been the best of her career so far -- winning the Qatar Open in February.