Swiatek hits back at critics after Wimbledon win

LONDON: Iga Swiatek pleaded with the Polish media to "leave me alone", saying she knows what she is doing after crushing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was seeded eighth at the All England Club after a disappointing first half of the season, though she is fourth in the rankings after a run to the Bad Homburg final two weeks ago.

Swiatek was asked at her post-match press conference whether winning Wimbledon so convincingly was a fitting riposte to those who have criticised her over her performances.

"For sure the past months, how the media sometimes describe me, and I've got to say unfortunately Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn't really pleasant," she said.

"I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously you can see that we know what we are doing, and I have the best people around me.

"I have already proved a lot. I know people want more and more, but it's my own process and my own life and my own career.

"Hopefully I'm going to have a freedom from them, as well, to let me do my job the way I want it."