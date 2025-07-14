Saina Nehwal announces separation from Parupalli Kashyap after seven years of marriage

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, bringing an end to their nearly seven-year-long marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after years of companionship, were among the most celebrated pairs in Indian badminton.

The announcement came via Instagram story shared by Nehwal on Sunday, 13 July. “Life takes us in different directions sometimes,” she wrote. “After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing, for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”