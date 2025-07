Iga Swiatek is at No. 3 after Wimbledon and Amanda Anisimova is in the top 10. Sinner still No. 1

LONDON: Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon championship moved her up to No. 3 in the WTA rankings Monday, and Amanda Anisimova’s runner-up finish allowed the American to break into the top 10 for the first time at No. 7.

A year ago, Anisimova was ranked 189th and wasn’t able to get into the field at the All England Club automatically. So she tried to qualify but lost. This year, Anisimova was seeded at Wimbledon and made it all the way to her first Grand Slam final, beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Swiatek 6-0, 6-0.

“I look at it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow.’ It’s kind of a shock at first, and I can’t really process it. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve played very well so far this year,’ so it kind of makes sense. I feel like I kind of look at it from both sides,” Anisimova said.

She climbed from No. 12.

“I mean, it’s super special and a surreal feeling to be in the top 10,” Anisimova said. “If I thought to myself last year, if someone told me that I’ll be breaking the top 10 by now, I don’t know, it would be pretty surprising to me considering where I was last summer.”

Swiatek was No. 1 for most of the past three seasons but a year without reaching a tournament final dropped her to No. 8 last month. Making the final at a grass-court tournament before Wimbledon pushed her up to No. 4, and now she’s another place higher after collecting her sixth major trophy.