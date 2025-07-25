Medvedev eyes redemption on hard courts after five Slam final runs, US Open triumph

WASHINGTON: Daniil Medvedev figures this is his time to shine: He loves playing tennis on hard courts like those used at the D.C. Open. And he loves the U.S. Open, which is just a month away, in particular.

Doesn't matter what else he's done this season or how things ended for him at the Australian Open, French Open or Wimbledon. He's reached six Grand Slam finals in his career, all on hard courts.

“Usually, this is the most important part of the season for me,” Medvedev said in an interview in Washington, where he was scheduled to play Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals on Friday. “And this year, it's really important for me, because I didn’t have the best year. I had a lot of time after Wimbledon, so I'm feeling ready and I feel in good shape."

After dropping his opening set at the D.C. Open this week against big-serving Reilly Opelka, Medvedev took the next four sets he played at an event where he was the runner-up in 2019.

What works so well for the 29-year-old Russian on hard courts?

“A lot of different things. My ball goes through the air the most. My serve goes faster. And this year, the courts seem pretty fast. On the ATP lately, the courts seem to only get slower and slower. But here it’s super fast. I like the way it plays,” said Medvedev, who has been ranked No. 1 and is No. 14 this week, his lowest spot in more than six years. “It’s one thing to like the way it plays and it’s another thing to win. But I do feel like I can do big things.”