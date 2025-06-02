Djokovic cruises into record 19th French Open quarter-final with 100th win at Roland Garros

PARIS: Novak Djokovic eased into a record-breaking 19th Roland Garros quarter-final with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie on Monday.

The three-time French Open champion will renew his rivalry with third seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight on Wednesday after seeing off Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

His tally of 19 quarter-final appearances at Roland Garros is the record for a single Grand Slam tournament.

"I feel good. I know I can play better. But 12 sets played, 12 sets won, it's been solid so far," said the 38-year-old after his 100th French Open win.

"It's great, but victory number 101 would be better. I'm very honoured... But I need to continue now."