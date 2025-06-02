Djokovic cruises into record 19th French Open quarter-final with 100th win at Roland Garros

PARIS: Novak Djokovic eased into a record-breaking 19th Roland Garros quarter-final with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie on Monday.
The three-time French Open champion will renew his rivalry with third seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight on Wednesday after seeing off Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
His tally of 19 quarter-final appearances at Roland Garros is the record for a single Grand Slam tournament.
"I feel good. I know I can play better. But 12 sets played, 12 sets won, it's been solid so far," said the 38-year-old after his 100th French Open win.
"It's great, but victory number 101 would be better. I'm very honoured... But I need to continue now."
Djokovic holds an 8-5 winning record in his head-to-head with German Zverev, but retired injured from their last meeting in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.
Britain's Norrie, a former top-10 player now ranked 81st, has lost all six of his career matches against Djokovic.
The Serb, hoping to set a new outright record of 25 Grand Slam titles this week, dominated from the start.
He broke serve three times in a one-sided opening set, before battling through a closer second, crucially saving a break point before holding for a 3-2 lead.
Norrie, playing in the second week in Paris for the first time, mustered little resistance in the third set as Djokovic wrapped up victory on his first match point.