A fairy tale in Paris: French wild card Boisson stuns No. 6 Andreeva to reach French Open semis

PARIS: The dream run continues for the 361st-ranked Loïs Boisson at Roland-Garros.

After taking down third-seeded Jessica Pegula in the previous round, the French wild-card entry upset sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Wednesday in front of a boisterous and largely partisan crowd to reach the semifinals of the French Open.

A year ago, Boisson tore her left ACL just a week before her home Grand Slam tournament started, preventing her from accepting an invitation to play. On Thursday, she will have the chance to advance to the final when she takes on No. 2 seed Coco Gauff.

“It’s incredible, no matter what, given what happened last year and all the difficult moments I went through,” Boisson said during her post-match interview.

The 22-year-old player was largely unknown outside tennis circles before capturing the spotlight in Paris. She is appearing in her first Grand Slam main draw and became the first woman to reach the semifinals at her debut major tournament since 1989, when Monica Seles and Jennifer Capriati both did it at the French Open.

She is also the youngest French semifinalist at a Grand Slam event since Amélie Mauresmo at Wimbledon in 1999. The last Frenchwoman to win the title at Roland-Garros was Mary Pierce, 25 years ago.

“I don’t think it’s a miracle,” Boisson said. “It’s just the result of hard work. Nothing else.”

Warming up with Sinner

Boisson’s performance even impressed the top-ranked male player, Jannik Sinner.

“I think that’s exactly what France needs, something very new, very special, great mentality,” Sinner said after moving into the semifinals. “The level she produces is amazing. Very consistent. Very clay court style.”

Sinner said he warmed up with Boisson on Wednesday.

“We hit some balls. It was a very consistent warmup for a different game style for a woman, because the ball is quite high and quite spinny,” he said. “Physically very strong. She deserves to be in the position where she is right now, and we wish her all the best for the future.”