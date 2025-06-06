Carlos Alcaraz reaches French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retires with injury in fourth set

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final as Lorenzo Musetti retired injured from their last-four tie on Friday, ahead of world number one Jannik Sinner's clash with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

World number two Alcaraz was leading 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-0, 2-0 in the fourth set under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof when Italian Musetti called it quits due to an apparent thigh injury.

"It's never great to go through or win a match when it's like this," said the 22-year-old, who has never lost a Grand Slam final.

"He's done an incredible clay season. I wish him all the best, a quick recovery and that he'll be back soon."

Alcaraz will aim to win his fifth Grand Slam title against either Sinner or Djokovic, who meet in the second semi-final, on Sunday.

He beat Sinner in five sets in last year's semi-finals, but has lost both of his meetings with Djokovic at Roland Garros -- in the 2023 semis and last year's Paris Olympics final.

"It's been three intense weeks and now I have one step to make," he said. "I'll give everything on Sunday, I've been playing great tennis this tournament."

Musetti saved break points in the first and seventh games before grabbing a one-set lead with a break in the 10th game.