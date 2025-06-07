French Open: Sinner beats Djokovic to set up final against defending champion Alcaraz

PARIS: After beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the French Open semifinals on Friday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner must find a way past defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Sinner has not dropped a set en route to his first final at Roland-Garros, but Alcaraz has won their last four meetings and leads him 7-4 overall. Sinner is aiming for his fourth major title and Alcaraz his fifth.

“We try to push ourself in the best possible way,” Sinner said. “And the stage, it doesn’t get any bigger now.”

Djokovic is the men’s record 24-time Grand Slam champion but could not counter Sinner’s relentless accuracy and pounding forehands on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“I tried to stay there mentally, trying to play every point in the right way with the good intensity,” Sinner said. “You have to be ready to counterattack. That’s why it’s very important to be focused, no? Because if you sleep, then the match is gone.”

Sinner became the second Italian man to reach the final at Roland-Garros in the Open era, which began in 1968, after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

Earlier, Alcaraz led 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 against Lorenzo Musetti when the eighth-seeded Italian retired with a leg injury.