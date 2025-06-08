Tennis

Granollers and Zeballos defy their ages to win French Open doubles title

Granollers, a 39-year-old from Spain, and his 40-year-old Argentine partner played in their fourth Grand Slam final as a pairing, but first at the clay-court major.
Winners Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos celebrate with the trophy after the men's doubles final match of the French Tennis Open against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Winners Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos celebrate with the trophy after the men's doubles final match of the French Tennis Open against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025.Photo | AP
PARIS: Veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the French Open doubles final on Saturday for their first major title together, and at the combined age of 79.

They defeated British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Granollers and Zeballos, who were seeded fifth in Paris, were runners-up at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023.

Salisbury and Skupski were the first all-British team to reach a Grand Slam men's doubles final in the Open era.

