Granollers and Zeballos defy their ages to win French Open doubles title

PARIS: Veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the French Open doubles final on Saturday for their first major title together, and at the combined age of 79.

Granollers, a 39-year-old from Spain, and his 40-year-old Argentine partner played in their fourth Grand Slam final as a pairing, but first at the clay-court major.

They defeated British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Granollers and Zeballos, who were seeded fifth in Paris, were runners-up at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023.

Salisbury and Skupski were the first all-British team to reach a Grand Slam men's doubles final in the Open era.