2-time champion Petra Kvitova makes a final appearance at Wimbledon before she retires

LONDON: This year’s visit to Wimbledon is special for Petra Kvitova.

It marks her return to competition at the All England Club — the site of her two greatest triumphs as a professional tennis player — after missing the event last year while on maternity leave.

And it also marks her farewell to the grass-court Grand Slam tournament she won in 2011 and 2014: Kvitova, a 35-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic, announced 1 1/2 weeks ago that she plans to leave the tour after the U.S. Open, which ends in September.

“It’s crazy to see that she’s retiring, because I remember playing her when I just started,” said Aryna Sabalenka, 27, the three-time major champion who is seeded No. 1 at the All England Club. “I’m kind of sad. I was thinking when I saw the news: ‘Come on. Give it try. Why? Why would you retire? Keep going.’”

Kvitova, who received a wild-card invitation from the tournament, was scheduled to play in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday against No. 10 seed Emma Navarro of the United States.

“It’ll be amazing, for sure. It’s my favorite tournament. It always has been and it always will be. So it’ll be very nice to be back,” Kvitova said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s always brought me so many memories. Some really good memories, of course. But also bad memories, because losing with the pressure there is hard. Even with the two best results of my career, I do feel like sometimes the losses were very, very painful. But at the end of the day, winning two titles is what counts the most.”