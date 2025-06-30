Tennis

Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits during her first-round match after a medical timeout

Jabeur, a 30-year-old from Tunisia, quit playing while trailing Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia get medical assistance during her match against Varvara Gracheva of France at the first round singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025.
LONDON: Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur retired during her first-round match Monday after taking a medical timeout, the latest issue for her during an injury-filled season.

Jabeur, a 30-year-old from Tunisia, quit playing while trailing Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0.

Jabeur was visited by a trainer in the first set. At one point, she sat on her sideline seat and cried into a towel.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I have been practicing pretty well the last few days. But I guess these things happen,” Jabeur said afterward. “I’m pretty sad. Doesn’t really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better.”

She lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 final and to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 final. Jabeur also was a finalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, losing to Iga Swiatek.

Jabeur’s 2024 season ended early because of a shoulder injury and she’s dealt with leg problems this year.

