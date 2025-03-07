Djokovic seeks Indian Wells resurgence with help from Murray

INDIAN WELLS: Novak Djokovic, with old rival Andy Murray in his coaching corner, is optimistic he can put together a deep run at the Indian Wells ATP Masters to kick start a so-far disappointing 2025 campaign.

"I definitely look to go deep in the tournament," said the Serb star, who is seeded sixth in a field led by world number two Alexander Zverev and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"I've done, I think, the right things in preparation. I've been playing some good tennis these days. So let's see. Let's see how far I can go."

Djokovic's five titles tie him with retired Swiss great Roger Federer for most in the California desert.

His first victory came in 2008 and his most recent in 2016 -- when he capped a run of three straight Indian Wells triumphs.

After limping out of the Australian Open semi-finals in January Djokovic fell in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Murray wasn't with him there, but Djokovic said Thursday that he thinks he and the Scot will extend their player/coach partnership at least through the clay court season, and he was hoping to reap the benefits at Indian Wells and the Miami Open immediately after.

"I'm enjoying the relationship with Andy," said Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner who made the shock decision to hire Murray in November, just months after Murray called time on his playing career.