Tallon Griekspoor stuns top-seeded Zverev at Indian Wells, avenges French Open 'heartbreak

INDIAN WELLS: Tallon Griekspoor stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) in the second round at Indian Wells on Friday, avenging a devastating loss to the German at Roland Garros last year.

Zverev, the world number two who is heading the field of the prestigious ATP Masters event with No. 1 Jannik Sinner serving a three-month drugs ban, is the first Indian Wells men's top seed to lose his opening match since Andy Murray in 2017.

It was a cherished win for Griekspoor, who had lost five straight matches -- including four last year -- to the German.

That included a five-setter at the French Open in which Griekspoor was up a double break in the fifth in a defeat he called "absolute heartbreak".

"It was such a mental thing. I played so many battles against him and had chances but they all went his way," said Griekspoor, who claimed his first victory over a top-five player in his 19th attempt.

"I am incredibly proud of myself from this performance and to get it over the line," the 28-year-old added.

Broken to trail 5-6 in the third set, Zverev saved five match points in a dramatic 12th game, finally converting his fifth break point of the game to force the tiebreaker.

But Griekspoor sealed it on his first chance in the decider.