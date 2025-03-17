17-year-old Andreeva tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS: Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva toppled world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her second WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells.

Andreeva, who last month become the youngest ever player to win an elite 1000 level crown with her triumph in Dubai, ended a frustrating run against the Belarusian to ensure she will rise to a career-high sixth in the world on Monday.

Andreeva shook off her first set woes and broke Sabalenka three times in the third pushing her 2025 record to 19-3 -- the most wins of any woman on the WTA tour.

"I would like to thank myself for fighting to the end," Andreeva said. "I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna she was sending bullets and it was really hard to keep up."

In a match of swinging shifts of momentum, Andreeva was in full control by the end, giving herself a match point on Sabalenka's serve with a defensive lob that forced a miss from the number one and clinching victory with a forehand winner.

"The match point I just really tried to just put the return in, it doesn't matter how," she told Tennis Channel. "Then I just saw the ball and I decided I might just go for it.

"And I did," added Andreeva, who sank to her knees in celebration after her winner landed.