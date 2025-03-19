Players' group founded by Novak Djokovic files an antitrust suit against tennis organisers

On top of the case in U.S. District Court, the PTPA made filings with the European Commission in Brussels and the Competition Markets Authority in London.

“There is a complete and utter lack of competition that exists in professional tennis, and we believe by filing these actions, we will ultimately inject the kind of competition that will be fair to the players, to the fans and actually to the people (who) operate the system,” said Jim Quinn, a lawyer working with the PTPA.

“It's going to require a restructuring,” Quinn said.

The WTA Tour and ATP Tour issued separate statements Tuesday saying they would “vigorously” defend themselves.

The WTA said it has “committed to a USD 400 million increase in player compensation” in recent years and labeled the PTPA action a “baseless legal case” that is “regrettable and misguided.” The ATP touted a “major increase in player compensation” that created a jump of “USD 70 million in the past five years,” and called the PTPA's case “entirely without merit.”

“The PTPA has consistently chosen division and distraction through misinformation over progress,” the ATP's statement said. “Five years on from its inception in 2020, the PTPA has struggled to establish a meaningful role in tennis, making its decision to pursue legal action at this juncture unsurprising.”

The International Tennis Integrity Agency — which investigates and adjudicates doping and corruption — said it noted the PTPA's action but did not offer any direct reaction to the case itself.

A spokesman said the ITF “will take the appropriate time to consider our response.”