Alexandra Eala dream run ends as Pegula sets up final with Sabalenka

MIAMI GARDENS: Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala's remarkable run at the Miami Open came to a brave end with a three-set loss to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals on Thursday.

In an enthralling battle over 2hrs 24mins, fourth-seeded American Pegula emerged with a 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3 win to seal a place in Saturday's final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka blasted her way into the final with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The 19-year-old Eala, ranked 140th in the world, had only two WTA main draw victories to her name before arriving in Miami.

She proceeded to beat three Grand Slam winners in Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and world number two Iga Swiatek.

The lowest-ranked semi-finalist in the tournament's history, Eala seriously threatened to go one step further with another accomplished and effervescent display.

The tide looked to have turned against her when Pegula broke to go 3-1 up in the second set, but Eala broke back and her fist pump and look of determination was a sign of things to come.

Eala broke Pegula three times in the set and was broken twice herself but crucially was able to hold when serving for the set at 6-5.