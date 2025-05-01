Swiatek recovers from 0-6 start to beat Keys and set up Madrid semifinal vs. Gauff

MADRID: Iga Swiatek survived "one of the weirdest matches" after losing the first six games and recovering to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The second-ranked Swiatek will face Coco Gauff in the semifinals after the 21-year-old American beat teenager Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the youngest WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2009.

Swiatek was overpowered by Keys early in their quarterfinal but eventually found a way to rally past the fifth-ranked American on center court.

"It was one of the weirdest matches I played," Swiatek said. "Maddie was playing just perfectly at the beginning and I wasn't really proactive with anything. I let Maddie do more mistakes by just putting the ball back and the momentum changed."

Swiatek said of going down 0-6 at the start of the match: "At least it was fast, that's the only positive thing."

It was the first meeting between the two since Swiatek squandered a match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open that was won by Keys.

Swiatek is trying to reach her third straight Madrid final. She beat Aryna Sabalenka last year after losing to her in 2023.

Top-ranked Sabalenka needed two tiebreakers to advance, beating Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).

Sabalenka will face 17th-seeded Elina Svitolina for a spot in the final. Svitolina beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1.