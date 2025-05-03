Jack Draper ousts Musetti to meet Ruud in Madrid Open final

MADRID: Britain's Jack Draper ousted Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Friday to set up a Madrid Open title showdown with Norwegian Casper Ruud who overcame a rib issue to book his final ticket.

Ruud squeezed into the 25th tour-level final of his career with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo after a medical timeout because of chest and back discomfort.

Ruud was followed into the final by Draper who battled to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Monte Carlo runner-up Musetti.

"To be back in a Masters 1000 final feels great," said Ruud.

"It's not every day you get to play for these titles. I've been in two finals before and lost both, so hopefully it'll be third time is a charm."

The Norwegian lost both of his two previous Masters 1000 finals – in 2024 Monte Carlo and 2022 Miami – and will be gunning for his first title at this level on Sunday.

"Casper is such an experienced player, someone who has made finals of two Grand Slams, is just a complete pro, and someone who always gives his best and is so tough to beat," said Draper.

"He's in the final, he's playing well, and I'm going to have to bring my A-game for sure."