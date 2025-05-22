Matteo Berrettini pulls out of French Open due to injury

Tennis

Italy's Matteo Berrettini walks off the court following an injury during his tennis match against Norway's Casper Ruud.(Photo | AP)
PARIS: Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the French Open due to an unspecfied injury and will be replaced in the main draw by a lucky loser, organizers said on Thursday.

Play at Roland-Garros begins on Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The No. 28-ranked Italian retired against Casper Ruud in the third round of the Italian Open last week.

Two weeks before, he withdrew from his third-round match against Jack Draper in Madrid due to an abdominal injury.

Berrettini was the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up but has been held back by niggling injuries since then.

Last year, he withdrew from the Australian Open on the eve of the tournament with a right foot injury.

Two years ago, he withdrew from the Italian Open to recover from a stomach muscle tear.

The big-serving Berrettini also reached the 2019 U.S. Open semifinal and has 10 career titles.

