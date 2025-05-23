Djokovic celebrates 38th birthday with win over Arnaldi, smashed racket at Geneva Open

GENEVA: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals at the Geneva Open on his 38th birthday Thursday, beating the opponent who eliminated him at the Madrid Masters last month.

Djokovic rallied strongly in the second set for a 6-4, 6-4 win over 39th-ranked Matteo Arnaldi in their quarterfinals match.

The second-seeded Djokovic had smashed his racket into the ground behind the baseline after his serve was broken to trail 3-1 in the second set, when he sent a backhand long.

“I’m sorry for the racket, it’s not a good example, particularly for the young ones,” Djokovic told the crowd in French in an on-court interview. “Thank for your support. I know that with the cold temperatures, it’s not easy to stay here.”