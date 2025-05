Emma Navarro stunned by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in French Open first round

PARIS: US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro only lasted 57 minutes at the French Open, losing 6-0, 6-1 in the first round Monday to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

It’s a major setback for the 24-year-old American, a New York native, who reached the fourth round in Paris last year before her first Grand Slam semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Navarro had a strong start to the season, including a quarterfinal at the Australian Open and a WTA 500 title, but has struggled on clay this spring.

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the 68th-ranked Bouzas Maneiro dominated the match and reached the second round at Roland-Garros for the first time.

“I didn’t expect the result but I always try to play my best, and I think everything is possible,” Bouzas Maneiro said. “I feel good playing on clay, and winning here at Roland Garros is so special to me.”

Last year at Wimbledon, the Spaniard upset 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the grass court tournament.

She will next face either Diane Parry of France or American Robin Montgomery.