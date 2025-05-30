Novak Djokovic trades his racket for a bicycle and takes a nighttime ride around Paris

PARIS: Novak Djokovic traded his racket for a bicycle and swapped the French Open's clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime trip around the Arc de Triomphe.

"I have done some bike rides in the past in Paris, but I haven't done one in a while," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said after his second-round victory over Corentin Moutet in the tournament on Thursday. "Roland-Garros was kind enough to gift me a bicycle, so I used it yesterday for the first time."

Less than 24 hours before that match — in which he needed a medical timeout for treatment of a blister on his big left toe — Djokovic was spotted taking in the sights like a tourist while getting some exercise.

Someone filmed Djokovic and posted a short clip on social media.

Wearing a dark blue track suit, sneakers and a properly fastened helmet — safety first! — The 38-year-old Serbian star pedaled through the famously hectic roundabout at one end of the Champs-Élysées.

Not exactly the most bike-friendly spot in the City of Light, but Djokovic looked perfectly at ease.