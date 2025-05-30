Richard Gasquet ends 23-year career after loss to Jannik Sinner at French Open

PARIS: Richard Gasquet ended his 23-year professional career Thursday with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second round of the French Open.

The 38-year-old Frenchman received a standing ovation and an honorary trophy during a post-match ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga appeared in a video tribute that was broadcast on the stadium’s screen.

Gasquet had announced earlier this year that Roland-Garros would be his final tournament.

“I couldn’t dream of a better ending than having my last match on this court,” Gasquet said after losing to Sinner. “I will keep loving tennis until the end of my life.”

Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Gasquet in a post on his social media channels. Nadal’s Instagram account featured photos of the pair through the years.

“Since we were kids we have shared so many moments together on and off the court. Hundreds of tournaments, cities, matches,” the 14-time French Open champion wrote. “Throughout your great career your talent has been recognized worldwide and I am happy that today you were able to say goodbye to tennis in such a special place as (Roland-Garros). I wish you all the best in the future!”

Gasquet reached a career-high No. 7 ranking in 2007 and made three major semifinals — twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open — but never reached a Grand Slam final. He won 16 ATP titles and was part of the French team that lifted the Davis Cup in 2017.

He played over 1,000 matches during a career that began in 2002. This was his 22nd participation at the French Open.