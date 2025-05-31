Rune deals with an angry fan at French Open by asking him to be removed

PARIS: Holger Rune asked for a spectator to be removed at the French Open on Friday, claiming the man shouted aggressively at him after Rune showed frustration by slamming his towel into his towel box.

Rune was playing Frenchman Quentin Halys on Court Philippe-Chatrier when the incident happened near the end of the third set of the Dane's 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 third-round win.

Rune, the No. 10 seed, said the man took exception to the way he threw his towel down.

“The guy was yelling aggressive with me, he reach(ed) out for me," he said.

"I thought this was very strange, because I did not do anything against him and he should not interact with a player on the court. It’s a bit embarrassing.

"I told the supervisor that I would prefer him not being there, because it was a bit uncomfortable. They said they’d check the video, and if it was true what I said they would get him away. I guess they checked, and I didn’t see him for the rest of the match.”

Rune felt he was blameless.

“I am allowed to hit the towel into my towel box, I didn’t do anything against him. I think maybe he got annoyed that I threw the towel in my towel box. But I can do whatever I want with my towel box as long as I’m keeping respect for everyone, which I believe I did, and the umpire believed so because I didn’t get any warning."