Sinner routs Zverev to set up Paris Masters final against Auger-Aliassime and move closer to No. 1

PARIS: Jannik Sinner routed a weary-looking Alexander Zverev 6-0, 6-1 in a little more than an hour Saturday to reach the Paris Masters final and move closer to reclaiming the No. 1 ranking.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Italy will replace six-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz at the top if he wins Sunday's final against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who needs a win to clinch the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Auger-Aliassime earlier beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-4 in their semifinal at La Défense Arena.

Sinner extended his indoor winning streak to 25 matches, including a victory over Zverev in the Vienna final last weekend. He beat Zverev — the defending champion in Paris — for the fourth straight time to lead 5-4 in their career meetings.

The second-seeded Sinner was 5-0 up in 25 minutes and then served out a first set in which he won 90% of his first-serve points, compared to only 47% for Zverev. He had five break points on Zverev's serve, converting two of them.

In the second set, Sinner broke Zverev for a 2-1 lead. The third-seeded German looked drained and stood with his hands on his knees after that game.

"Playing against Sascha is always a special occasion, and today he was clearly not 100%, we saw that," said Sinner, who won 13 of 16 second-serve return points against a player who has one of the most powerful serves on the tour.

"When you drop the physicality like he did, you cannot find the full power on serve," Sinner added. "I'm happy to be in the final, but it's not how you want to arrive."