Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

KOLKATA: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday formally took charge as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee after the body's Annual General Meeting.

With Paes now at the helm, Kolkata boasts two icons from different sports heading state associations -- former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly having returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal after six years last month.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion in men's and mixed doubles was unanimously proposed as BTA chief last month.

Paes, who had been serving as the Association's honorary vice-president, has promised to take Bengal tennis to "greater heights".

An emotional Paes said his journey began at the same association where he grew up playing as a junior.

"Today is a very humbling day for me. I miss my father a lot. I have grown up playing junior tennis, under-10s, under-12s, under-14s at BTA, including the Limca Masters that used to come through South Club and BTA," said Paes, who lost his father Dr Vece Paes in August this year.

He also fondly remembered his early mentors and long-time associates Chatterjee and Sujoy Ghosh.

"Leander Paes would not be who he is without Hironmoy Chatterjee and Papu Da (COO Sujoy Ghosh). Some of the great matches that I've won were right with them and their guidance. For me, to succeed Shona Da, I've got some very big shoes to fill."