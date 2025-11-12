Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz and moves within one win of year-end No. 1

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from securing the year-ending No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz rallied past Taylor Fritz 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Finals and now needs to either win his final group match against Lorenzo Musetti or his next match in the semifinals to finish a year No. 1 for the second time in his career.

"I'm trying not to think about it, to be honest," Alcaraz said. "But it's really difficult, not to think about the No. 1 spot."

Alcaraz, who improved to 2-0 at the season-ending event for the top eight players, sealed a spot in the semifinals later on when Musetti held off Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

If Alcaraz doesn't win another match and Jannik Sinner goes undefeated to defend his title, Sinner will finish No. 1.

Alcaraz produced 47 winners to Fritz's 38 and managed to come back from a set down despite 14 aces from his American opponent.

"It was (a) really, really difficult match," Alcaraz said. "Really demanding physically. It was really tight. I saved really difficult and important moments during the match, which I'm really proud of and really happy about it to show a really good tennis when it matters."

Fritz had chances to break Alcaraz's serve early in the second set.

"I just wasn't clinical enough in finishing some points on some really big points," Fritz said.