Jannik Sinner completes perfect ATP Finals group stage, Auger-Aliassime reaches last four

TURIN: Jannik Sinner stayed on course to defend his ATP Finals title on Friday after seeing off Ben Shelton and completing a perfect group stage, while Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed the last semi-final spot by beating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Italian Sinner took one hour and 35 minutes to win 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) against spirited Shelton who bowed out of his debut Finals in Turin without a win from his three matches in the Bjorn Borg Group.

Chants of Sinner's name rang out loudly around the Inapli Arena as delighted fans hailed their hero, who was all smiles despite losing the year-end world number spot to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the first semi-final on Saturday afternoon, when he will be red-hot favourite to reach his third final in as many years at the season-ending tournament.

He has never lost to De Minaur in 12 attempts, conceding just two sets to the Australian since his first match against him at the Next Gen Finals in 2019.