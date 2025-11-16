Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to meet again in ATP Finals showdown

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been playing each other nearly all year for the biggest titles in tennis.

Add one more important trophy that they will vie for on Sunday: the ATP Finals.

The top-ranked Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 and No. 2 Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 before his Italian home crowd in the semifinals on Saturday to set up another meeting between the two players who have distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

"I expect at least three to four people in the crowd cheering for me," Alcaraz said with a smile. "It's going to be really difficult. I'm just really happy to see Jannik in another final. Every time we face each other in a final we raise our level to the top."

Alcaraz already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking but will be contesting his first final at the event for the year's top eight players.

"The No. 1 means that I've been playing really good during the whole season, (on all) surfaces," Alcaraz said. "He's playing the best on indoor courts. We're playing in front of his home crowd. I would say he's the favorite."

Sinner will be playing in his third consecutive final in Turin and aiming for his second consecutive trophy. The Italian hasn't dropped a set at the Finals since getting beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2023 championship match — a run of 18 consecutive sets.