Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals because of hamstring injury

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz will go another year without fulfilling his dream of winning the Davis Cup for Spain.

The top-ranked Alcaraz said Tuesday he's heartbroken to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, because of an injured right hamstring.

The decision was recommended by doctors, he said.

"I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," Alcaraz said on X. "I have an edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete."

He was hurt during last week's ATP Finals, where he reached the title match before losing to rival Jannik Sinner, and was diagnosed with muscle overload and swelling of his right hamstring.

Alcaraz said he was returning home with a "heavy heart."

"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup," he said.

Later Tuesday, in a video call with reporters to promote exhibition matches next month in New Jersey and Florida, Alcaraz said he's "not worried at all" about any long-term effects of the leg issue and plans to get treatment daily and do exercises to get better quickly.