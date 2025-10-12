Family affair: 204th-ranked Vacherot stuns Djokovic and will face cousin in Shanghai final

SHANGHAI: Two cousins will meet in the final of the Shanghai Masters after qualifier Valentin Vacherot stunned a hobbled Novak Djokovic and relative Arthur Rinderknech fought back to beat Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

The 204th-ranked Vacherot earned the biggest win of his career by downing Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 and becoming the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history, the ATP said.

While Djokovic was aiming to add to his 100 career titles, the 26-year-old Vacherot will go for number one — against his cousin and fellow Texas A&M alum.

A couple of hours after beating Djokovic, Vacherot walked back onto the court and hugged Rinderknech to help celebrate his cousin's 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over Medvedev and relish the rare moment. Sunday's final will be the first time the cousins have played each other on the ATP circuit.

"In the best dreams, we couldn't have dreamt about this, so I can't even say it's a dream, because I don't think even one person in our family dreamt about it," the 54th-ranked Rinderknech said. "Now we are here, we fought through so many matches and somehow we are the guys standing at the end, so it's just incredible."