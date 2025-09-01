Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka said she is thriving under the pressure of being world number one as she took another confident stride towards defending her US Open crown on Sunday.
The 27-year-old from Belarus produced a clinical display to dispatch unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4, a win that marked her 12th consecutive quarter-final appearance or better in Grand Slam tournaments.
Sabalenka, who will face either Elena Rybakina or Marketa Vondrousova in the last eight, said her consistency is the result of finding balance on and off the court.
"I'm super proud, I think that's an incredible achievement," Sabalenka said. "I think for me the key was balancing on and off-the-court life. I think I've done a great job on balancing really hard work and also great recovery and some fun time outside of tennis court. I think that's been the key."
Sabalenka said she also revels in the pressure of being the world's top-ranked player.
"I think pressure is part of our lives, and I think pressure is normal," she said.
"I'm enjoying being world number one. I'm enjoying this pressure. I'm working really hard to be where I am.
"For me, it's a fun life if you're really enjoying your job."
The Moldova-born Bucsa, ranked 95 in the world, had never been further than the third round in 15 previous Grand Slam appearances before her New York campaign, and she never looked like improving that record against Sabalenka on Sunday.
Sabalenka broke Bucsa twice on her way to wrapping up the first set in just 27 minutes before dominating the second set to close out the win.