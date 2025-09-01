Taylor Fritz keeps flag flying for American men at US Open

NEW YORK: Taylor Fritz, last year's runner-up and the only American man left in the US Open draw, raced into the quarter-finals Sunday with a straight-sets win over Tomas Machac.

Fritz barely gave the Czech 21st seed a sniff and didn't face a single break point as he wrapped up a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win in an hour and 38 minutes.

Hopes of a first US men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick in 2003 are pinned squarely on Fritz after the third-round departures of Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

"Hopefully the crowd is really going to get behind me now because I am the last guy," said Fritz.

"It's surprising. I think it's just been a rough week for the guys.

"I mean, it's tough, Ben with the injury, then I think Foe and Tommy just ran into some guys who were playing -- dangerous players, playing really good tennis, so it happens.