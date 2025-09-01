Taylor Townsend fails to convert 8 match points, falls to Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open

NEW YORK: Taylor Townsend couldn't convert eight match points in a second set that ended with a 25-minute tiebreaker and was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3 loss to Barbora Krejcikova.

With fans chanting "Let's go Taylor! Let's go Taylor!" for a player who became a fan favorite during the tournament after her confrontation with Jelena Ostapenko following her second-round victory, Townsend was repeatedly a point away from what would have been her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

But Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, erased seven match points in the tiebreaker, broke Townsend's serve twice in the third set and advanced to face No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

"It just stings, because I literally gave everything," Townsend said. "She came up with some really, really great tennis in moments where she was down, and I thought I had it."

Townsend hugged Krejcikova at the net after the match, then sat in her sideline chair and began crying before leaving the court to a standing ovation as she dabbed her eyes with a towel.