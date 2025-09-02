Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff at the US Open to reach her first major quarterfinal since 2021

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka smiled before her U.S. Open showdown against Coco Gauff began Monday — and after it ended. Between points, Osaka patted her left thigh and quietly told herself, almost in a whisper: “Come on. Come on.”

Once the ball was in play, Osaka’s strokes were loud and on-target, producing the sort of confident, consistent and power-swinging tennis that carried her to four Grand Slam titles and the No. 1 ranking.

In the biggest statement yet that she is back at the height of her game, and again a serious contender for the sport’s highest honors, Osaka eliminated Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach her first major quarterfinal in more than 4 1/2 years.

Osaka hasn’t been to a Slam quarterfinal since the 2021 Australian Open.

“This is kind of unchartered territory at this point of my career,” said Osaka, a 27-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. with her family at age 3. “I’m just enjoying it. I’m having fun. I’m being able to play against the best players in the world.”

The No. 23-seeded Osaka was better throughout than No. 3 Gauff, whose repeated mistakes during a tournament that’s been a near-constant struggle for her really made the difference. And Gauff’s body language was quite a contrast to Osaka’s. Gauff repeatedly would put her palms up or cover her face with a hand or gesture toward her team in the stands, looking confused or upset.

Still, Gauff vowed afterward: “I am not going to let this crush me.”

Osaka now plays Karolina Muchova, who beat her last year at the US Open.