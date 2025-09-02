Venus Williams is in the US Open women’s doubles quarterfinals and says Serena needs to show up

NEW YORK: Venus Williams is into the U.S. Open women’s doubles quarterfinals with Leylah Fernandez and now wants her old partner to come back. She says it’s time for Serena Williams to come see a match.

Williams made the plea for her younger sister to show up after she and Fernandez beat the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in their third-round match Monday in front of a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“She’s so happy for Leylah and I, and she’s given us advice,” Williams said. “We just need her in the box. So, my message is, ‘Serena, you need to show up.’”

Williams and Fernandez will play Tuesday against the top-seeded team of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

The Williams sisters won 14 major championships together. Even if Serena chooses not to attend, she’s definitely watching.

“She gave me a pep talk and made sure to call me today. I was, like, ‘You’re right. I got it. I got it,’” Venus said.

“She’s definitely coaching from afar. She’s so excited. She gets so nervous watching, and she’s got the kids watching. They’re all at home, just really on our side.”