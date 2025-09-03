Venus Williams' US Open ends with a loss in the women's doubles quarterfinals to Taylor Townsend

NEW YORK: Venus Williams' first Grand Slam tournament in two years ended on Tuesday when she and Leylah Fernandez lost in the U.S. Open women's doubles quarterfinals to the top-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2.

When the match finished after 56 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium, Williams smiled as she walked to the net to shake hands with Siniakova, then hug Townsend. Thousands of spectators rose to give Williams a standing ovation; Townsend and Siniakova then joined in, applauding for Williams.

"Growing up watching Venus and (her sister) Serena, for me and my sister, it was an inspiration," Townsend told the crowd. "It was an honor to share the court today."

Siniakova called Williams "a legend" and said it was "a privilege" to play against her.

The 45-year-old Williams earlier exited in the first round of both singles — bowing out against Karolina Muchova in three sets — and mixed doubles. She was out of competition for 16 months until returning to play at a tournament in Washington in July. Her most recent major tournament had been the 2023 U.S. Open.