Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon's final

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals Wednesday, less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

The No. 8-seeded Anisimova reached her third major semifinal and first at Flushing Meadows.

"To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me," said Anisimova, a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida. "I feel like I worked so hard to try and turn around from that. ... Today is really special."

The powerful strokes and poise she displayed in Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 2 Swiatek — the 2022 U.S. Open champion — were such a striking contrast to what happened at the All England Club's Centre Court on July 12.

That title match lasted just 57 minutes, and Anisimova only managed to win 24 points that day, a total she eclipsed about midway through the first set this time.

"Everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn't play well in Wimbledon," said Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, "but it's not like she's always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same."