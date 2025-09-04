Jannik Sinner tames Musetti to march into US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK: Reigning champion Jannik Sinner sailed into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

World number one Sinner swept aside Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men's quarter-final in Grand Slam history.

"We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again," said Sinner, who is 16-0 against Italian players.

"It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well."

He advances to a semi-final against Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they're playing their best tennis," added Sinner.

Auger-Aliassime has won two of three previous meetings but Sinner thrashed him for the loss of just two games in Cincinnati last month.

The 24-year-old Sinner also tied Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slams win by an Italian man with his 86th victory.