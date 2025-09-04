Yuki Bhambri seals in career-best Grand Slam show, makes US Open semifinals

NEW YORK: India's Yuki Bhambri progressed to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by advancing to the last four of the US Open men's doubles event with New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a quarterfinal clash on Court 17 to continue their impressive run on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.

For Bhambri, 33, it marked a career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles.

A former junior world No.1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys' champion, he has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam.

"It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions," Bhambri said while speaking on Jio Hotstar.

"We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage."

Talking about his decision to rejoin forces with Venus, Bhambri said the "timing felt right" to start competing together again.

"I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him.