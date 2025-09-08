Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking

This 2-hour, 42-minute win gave Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, leads over Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, of 10-5 in their head-to-head series, 6-4 in total Grand Slam trophies, and 2-1 in U.S. Open championships.

“I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did,” said Sinner, who lamented that his own play was too predictable. “He raised his level when he had to.”

The match’s start was delayed for about a half-hour while thousands of fans were stuck outside Arthur Ashe Stadium going through extra security because President Donald Trump sat in a sponsor’s suite.

Under a closed roof because of rain earlier in the day, Alcaraz was stronger, faster, more well-equipped for the occasion.

“You were better than me,” Sinner said. “I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more.”

Alcaraz finished with twice as many winners, 42-21, and his coach, 2003 French Open champ Juan Carlos Ferrero, called the performance “perfect.” Alcaraz's view of that assessment? “He's right. I think I played perfect. ... If I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect.”

This hard-court matchup followed Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner across 5 1/2 hours after erasing a trio of match points on the red clay at Roland-Garros in June, and Sinner’s victory over two-time reigning champ Alcaraz on the grass at the All England Club in July.

“The things ... I did well in London,” Sinner said, “he did better today.”

Alcaraz took a week off after Wimbledon and then immediately got to work, spending 15 days with Ferrero focusing on one thing and one thing only: beating Sinner.

“I studied that match,” Alcaraz said.