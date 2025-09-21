Taylor Fritz topples Carlos Alcaraz as Team World surge into Laver Cup lead

SAN FRANCISCO: American Taylor Fritz shocked world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 as Team World swept all four matches at the Laver Cup on Saturday to power into the lead in the global tennis event.

Fritz, ranked fifth in the world, notched his first victory over the Spanish superstar after three previous defeats, including in the semi-finals at Wimbledon this year.

Australian Alex De Minaur and Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo added singles victories and De Minaur teamed with Alex Michelsen to win the doubles to give captain Andre Agassi's team a 9-3 lead over Team Europe.

The first team to 13 points will lift the cup on Sunday, when each win is worth three points.

"There's no running out the clock, we've still got to get across the finish line," Agassi said.

Two weeks after beating Italian Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to claim a sixth Grand Slam crown and return to number one, Alcaraz was not at his sharpest.

Fritz took full advantage with an aggressive game, breaking Alcaraz once in the first set and twice in the second and saving both break points he faced.